Mizoram requires court-issued divorce certificate for remarriage, review committee clarifies
India
Thinking of remarrying in Mizoram? You'll need an official divorce certificate first.
Thanks to recent changes in the Mizo Marriage and Inheritance of Property Act, anyone wanting to tie the knot again must show a court-issued proof that their previous marriage is legally over.
The rule was clarified this week by a Review Committee, making sure no one skips the legal breakup step before moving on.
Officiants must check divorce papers
Now, it's up to whoever is officiating your remarriage, like church leaders or other officials, to check your divorce papers.
Churches can still manage weddings their way, but if you're divorced, you have to bring that court certificate with you.
Law and Judicial Department Additional Secretary Zahmingthanga Ralte chaired the Review Committee.