M.J. Sebastian says Erumely-Pampa trek anytime could ease crowding
With the busy pilgrimage season coming up, a new proposal suggests letting pilgrims walk the 30.7-kilometer Erumely-Pampa trek at any hour, instead of just allowing pilgrims reaching Koyikkakavu to enter the forest between 7am and 4pm with further restrictions along the route, including Azhuthakadav at 2.30pm and Mukkuzhi at 3.30pm
Poonjar MLA M.J. Sebastian thinks this could help reduce crowding and make the journey smoother for everyone.
Forest officials cite nighttime safety concerns
Forest officials aren't so sure: It's not just about convenience.
They point out that much of the trail goes through deep forest where animals like snakes are active at night and say more people walking after dark could put both pilgrims and wildlife at risk.
They also worry that unrestricted human movement could interfere with the natural movement of wildlife, urging caution before making any changes.