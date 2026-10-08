M.J. Sebastian says Erumely-Pampa trek anytime could ease crowding

With the busy pilgrimage season coming up, a new proposal suggests letting pilgrims walk the 30.7-kilometer Erumely-Pampa trek at any hour, instead of just allowing pilgrims reaching Koyikkakavu to enter the forest between 7am and 4pm with further restrictions along the route, including Azhuthakadav at 2.30pm and Mukkuzhi at 3.30pm

Poonjar MLA M.J. Sebastian thinks this could help reduce crowding and make the journey smoother for everyone.