M.K.B. Nagar police arrest gym instructor Sudhakar over alleged assault
India
A 30-year-old gym instructor named Sudhakar was arrested by M.K.B. Nagar police for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend as she walked on a street after completing work.
Around two months ago, the two had a dispute, following which their families intervened and settled the issue. The woman subsequently stopped communicating with him.
Gym instructor Sudhakar allegedly assaulted ex-girlfriend
Sudhakar reportedly followed the woman, confronted her publicly, and verbally abused her before physically attacking her when she stood up for herself.
The woman raised an alarm, following which members of the public gathered, though he allegedly threatened her before leaving.
After she reported the incident, police registered a case and arrested Sudhakar based on her complaint.