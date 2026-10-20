MLA Akhil Gogoi leads protest at Assam Secretariat for Garg

Garg died in Singapore last year under unclear circumstances. Authorities there said it was an accidental drowning after being severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining to wear a life jacket, but many in Assam aren't convinced.

A special team back home has charged seven people (including his manager and bandmates), with four facing murder charges.

The Assam government is now planning to challenge bail given to some of them in the Supreme Court while a committee pushes for deeper investigation.