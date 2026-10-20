MLA Akhil Gogoi leads protest at Assam Secretariat for Garg
On Tuesday, more than 100 people gathered outside the Assam Secretariat, calling for justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg.
Led by MLA Akhil Gogoi, the group tried to form a human chain but was stopped and taken away by police.
Protesters held up signs demanding answers about Garg's death.
Assam team charges 7 over Garg
Garg died in Singapore last year under unclear circumstances. Authorities there said it was an accidental drowning after being severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining to wear a life jacket, but many in Assam aren't convinced.
A special team back home has charged seven people (including his manager and bandmates), with four facing murder charges.
The Assam government is now planning to challenge bail given to some of them in the Supreme Court while a committee pushes for deeper investigation.