MLA B Suresh Gowda's daughter Aishwarya booked after alleged slapping
India
Aishwarya, daughter of BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, was booked after allegedly slapping and threatening a police officer at a temple in Srirangapatna on August 12.
The altercation happened when Aishwarya argued with police sub-inspector Savitha B over a delay in allowing her to have darshan during Bhima Amavasya, leading to claims of abusive language and obstruction.
Aishwarya files counter complaint, Gowda apologizes
Aishwarya filed a counter-complaint, saying the officer abused her during the argument.
Her father, BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, apologized publicly. He said he hadn't seen video evidence but added, "I am sorry for it."