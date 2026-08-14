MLA B Suresh Gowda's daughter Aishwarya booked after alleged slapping

Aishwarya, daughter of BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, was booked after allegedly slapping and threatening a police officer at a temple in Srirangapatna on August 12.

The altercation happened when Aishwarya argued with police sub-inspector Savitha B over a delay in allowing her to have darshan during Bhima Amavasya, leading to claims of abusive language and obstruction.