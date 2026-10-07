MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy allegedly touches woman during Mahalakshmi review
India
A video of Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy on a TGSRTC bus has gone viral, showing him allegedly touching a young woman inappropriately while reviewing the Mahalakshmi free travel scheme for women.
The clip, filmed on October 6, 2026, quickly drew criticism from the opposition BRS and stirred up conversation online.
Reddy denies wrongdoing BRS seeks probe
Reddy says he was just helping the woman regain her balance and denies any wrongdoing, insisting he respects all women.
He also accused BRS of twisting the story for politics.
Meanwhile, BRS general secretary R S Praveen Kumar urged Telangana's women's safety teams to investigate possible legal violations under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.