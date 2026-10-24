MLA orders elephant lineup change at Shivamogga Dasara causing chaos
India
Shivamogga Dasara on October 22 took an unexpected turn when an MLA ordered a change in the elephant lineup.
Somanna, an elephant making debut, was suddenly moved to the front and got visibly anxious facing the crowd, leading to chaos during the celebration.
Forest reports warn of animal stress
Officials confirmed the switch was made on the MLA's instructions, with forest reports highlighting how such sudden changes can really stress animals and disrupt events.
The incident is a reminder that thoughtful planning is key when animals are involved in big public festivities: last-minute decisions can have real consequences for both safety and tradition.