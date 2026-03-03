MLFF tolling system to boost highway revenue, reduce waiting times
India is rolling out a new tolling system called Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF); rollout is underway in 2026 and is expected to scale through FY27, with no confirmed nationwide completion date.
With this, cars can just drive through toll plazas—designed to enable barrier-less passage at highway speeds though some barriers or checks may remain during the transition—thanks to AI-powered number plate recognition and FASTag tech.
The goal: less waiting, smoother drives, and better revenue collection on national highways.
Overhead scanners will read your number plate and FASTag as you pass under, so tolls get deducted automatically.
It's a step up from today's FASTag system, which already cut wait times at booths from several minutes to under a minute—and boosted highway revenue by ₹5,000 crore.
Pilots are underway and a couple of plazas are nearing completion, though there is no confirmed report of a fully live barrier-free plaza;
new rules also mean unpaid tolls are linked to vehicle transfers, making it harder to dodge payments.
MLFF could save ₹1,500 crore in fuel every year (less idling!), add ₹6,000 crore in revenue, and stop toll theft.
Plus, with automatic FASTag and ANPR-based toll deduction at gantries, toll payments will be processed without stopping at plazas.