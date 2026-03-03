MLFF tolling system to boost highway revenue, reduce waiting times India Mar 03, 2026

India is rolling out a new tolling system called Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF); rollout is underway in 2026 and is expected to scale through FY27, with no confirmed nationwide completion date.

With this, cars can just drive through toll plazas—designed to enable barrier-less passage at highway speeds though some barriers or checks may remain during the transition—thanks to AI-powered number plate recognition and FASTag tech.

The goal: less waiting, smoother drives, and better revenue collection on national highways.