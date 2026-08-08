MMRDA appoints Surbana Jurong to design Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town

Mumbai 3.0 is all about taking pressure off Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by creating a fresh growth center with modern townships, business zones, schools, hospitals, and tech parks.

It is set up for easy access, close to the influence zones of Atal Setu (the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) and Navi Mumbai International Airport, with smooth road, rail, and metro connections.

Land acquisition kicked off in April 2026 using cash payments or options like FSI or TDR.

The goal? Build a major economic hotspot that blends better connectivity with modern infrastructure for the future.