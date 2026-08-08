MMRDA appoints Surbana Jurong to design Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town
Maharashtra is speeding up its big Mumbai 3.0 project, a brand new urban and economic hub planned across 323.44 square kilometers in Raigad district.
Called Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town, it will cover 124 villages in Uran, Panvel and Pen talukas.
To get things moving, MMRDA has appointed Singapore-based Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pte Ltd to design the vision and master plan.
Land acquisition begins for Mumbai 3.0
Mumbai 3.0 is all about taking pressure off Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by creating a fresh growth center with modern townships, business zones, schools, hospitals, and tech parks.
It is set up for easy access, close to the influence zones of Atal Setu (the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) and Navi Mumbai International Airport, with smooth road, rail, and metro connections.
Land acquisition kicked off in April 2026 using cash payments or options like FSI or TDR.
The goal? Build a major economic hotspot that blends better connectivity with modern infrastructure for the future.