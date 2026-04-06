MMRDA rolls out India's largest TBM Nayak for Thane-Borivali tunnel

Four TBMs to build 3-lane tunnels

Nayak will soon be joined by another giant TBM called Arjuna.

Each machine is about as long as a football field, with huge cutter heads to dig through tough rock.

Four TBMs in total will work from both ends, building three-lane tunnels with safety cross-passages every 300 meters.

Once done, this project should seriously ease Mumbai's traffic jams and make daily commutes way faster.