MMRDA rolls out India's largest TBM Nayak for Thane-Borivali tunnel
Mumbai just rolled out India's largest single-shield hard rock TBM, Nayak, for the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project.
This massive effort by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will soon let you zip between Thane and Borivali in just 15 minutes instead of the usual 1.5 hours.
The 11.84-kilometer project run right under Sanjay Gandhi National Park, connecting Western Express Highway to Ghodbunder Road.
Four TBMs to build 3-lane tunnels
Nayak will soon be joined by another giant TBM called Arjuna.
Each machine is about as long as a football field, with huge cutter heads to dig through tough rock.
Four TBMs in total will work from both ends, building three-lane tunnels with safety cross-passages every 300 meters.
Once done, this project should seriously ease Mumbai's traffic jams and make daily commutes way faster.