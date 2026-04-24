MMRDA set to become Asia's largest landowner with $272B backing
India
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is gearing up to become Asia's largest landowner, with 83,000 acres under it once land-handover procedures are complete.
Backed by over $272 billion in investments and huge loans, MMRDA wants to supercharge urban growth, especially in the upcoming "Third Mumbai," and make city life smoother for everyone.
MMRDA expands transit to ease commuting
MMRDA is rolling out new metro lines (including Line 9 and parts of Lines 4, 2B, and 5) and bringing back the monorail soon. Projects like the Thane-Borivali twin tunnels are also on the way.
The goal? More spacious homes outside crowded city centers, all connected by fast transit, so daily travel gets easier.