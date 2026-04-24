MMRDA set to become Asia's largest landowner with $272B backing India Apr 24, 2026

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is gearing up to become Asia's largest landowner, with 83,000 acres under it once land-handover procedures are complete.

Backed by over $272 billion in investments and huge loans, MMRDA wants to supercharge urban growth, especially in the upcoming "Third Mumbai," and make city life smoother for everyone.