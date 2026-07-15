Mob attacks Assam Rifles camp in Senapati after Makuilongdi search
Things got tense in Manipur's Senapati district on Tuesday night when a mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp.
This happened after the paramilitary force carried out a search operation, acting on tips about armed groups breaking ceasefire rules near Makuilongdi village.
Earlier that day, villagers had tried to stop the operation, which only made things more heated.
Vehicles torched at Naga Taphou camp
The mob hit the Naga Taphou camp around 9:30pm vandalizing property and setting fire to a light vehicle and a civilian car, and overturning and damaging two trucks.
Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) quickly stepped in to calm things down using minimal force.
Assam Rifles reported suspected ceasefire violations
Assam Rifles said they had reported the suspected ceasefire violations to officials before things escalated.
Security forces are keeping an eye on the area to prevent further trouble.