Mobile 40-meter tower and diesel generator vanish from Dumraon plot
A whole 40-meter mobile tower and its diesel generator just vanished from Dumraon in Bihar's Buxar district.
The company managing the site showed up for an inspection and found nothing but an empty plot, no trace of the massive steel structure.
They quickly called the police, and now there is a full investigation into how something this big could go missing.
Landowner denies involvement police suspect gang
Turns out, there was some drama over unpaid rent. The landowner says his lease ended in 2022 and he had not been paid since 2017, but he denies any role in the theft.
Police think a well-organized gang pulled this off since moving such a huge tower would need serious equipment and planning.
Wildly enough, this is not even Bihar's first mega-theft: in 2022, thieves managed to steal an entire iron bridge by pretending to be officials.