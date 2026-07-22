Mobile internet cut during CJP protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
During Tuesday's Chalo Sansad protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, mobile internet was cut off in parts of Central Delhi.
The protest, timed with Parliament's Monsoon Session, demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over repeated NEET paper leaks.
The shutdown, reportedly enforced with signal jammers, left people unable to use navigation or share videos in the area.
Rights groups decry Article 19(1)(a) breach
Digital rights groups like IFF and SFLC India called the internet suspension a blow to free speech and peaceful assembly, saying it goes against Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.
Critics also pointed out that these blackouts are supposed to be rare and follow strict rules, but those procedures weren't clearly followed here.
With India topping global charts for internet shutdowns last year, concerns about government transparency and accountability are only growing.