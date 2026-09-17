MoD: J&K calmest year, 0 stone pelting, 1 militant recruit
India
Jammu and Kashmir just had its calmest year in a long time, according to the Ministry of Defence's 2025-26 Annual Report.
In 2025, there were zero stone-pelting incidents and only one local joined a militant group, down from more than 100 recruits just a few years ago.
Youth choose government schemes, tourism 2.3cr
A lot of young people are now choosing government welfare and employment schemes instead of militancy. This shift hints at growing trust in opportunities for stability, development, and better living conditions.
Even with some security challenges still around, tourism is booming again (2.3 crore tourists came last year), which shows people feel safer and more hopeful about the region's future.