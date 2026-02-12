MoD releases draft Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026: Here's what changed

What's the big idea?

This shake-up is all about boosting "Atmanirbharta"—or self-reliance—in defense.

By prioritizing Indian-made equipment and making it easier for startups and small businesses to get involved, DAP 2026 hopes to speed up military upgrades, cut red tape, and keep more innovation (and jobs) at home.

These changes could mean more opportunities for young innovators in India's growing defense sector.