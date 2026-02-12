MoD releases draft Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026: Here's what changed
India's Ministry of Defence just dropped the draft Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026, set to replace the old 2020 rules.
The goal? Make buying defense gear smarter and faster, with a bigger focus on homegrown tech and startups.
If you've got thoughts, the MoD is open to feedback until March 3.
What's the big idea?
This shake-up is all about boosting "Atmanirbharta"—or self-reliance—in defense.
By prioritizing Indian-made equipment and making it easier for startups and small businesses to get involved, DAP 2026 hopes to speed up military upgrades, cut red tape, and keep more innovation (and jobs) at home.
These changes could mean more opportunities for young innovators in India's growing defense sector.