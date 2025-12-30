Modi government inks defense contracts worth ₹4,666cr

The Defence Ministry has signed contracts worth ₹4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines and heavyweight torpedoes. The move is aimed at bolstering the combat capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. The contracts were signed at South Block in New Delhi today in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Modernization effort CQB carbines to replace legacy small arms Out of the total contract value, ₹2,770 crore has been contracted with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd for over 4.25 lakh CQB carbines and accessories. The new carbines will replace decades-old submachine guns based on a 1940s design. The move is part of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to replace legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology.

Enhanced capability A critical edge in close combat The new CQB carbine is designed for close-quarter combat with a compact design and high rate of fire. It will offer a critical edge in close combat via rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces. The project highlights the growing synergy between the government and private sector, which will further boost the Make in India initiative.