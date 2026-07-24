Model Rhiya Ahir blocks police van during Mumbai NEET protest
India
Rhiya Ahir, a 27-year-old model and entrepreneur, made headlines after a video of her blocking a police van at Mumbai's Shivaji Park drew widespread attention.
She stepped in as protesters called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak.
Ahir says she acted on impulse
Ahir later shared that she acted on impulse, hoping to stop detainees from being taken away.
Though not a NEET aspirant herself, she said she wanted to support calls for fair exams.
The moment, shared online with a Dangal movie quote, sparked mixed reactions, with many praising her courage and others questioning the police response.