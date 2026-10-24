Modi, Adityanath and Rajnath to attend Varanasi IAF air show
India
Big day coming up for Varanasi!
Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be in town on October 25 for the Indian Air Force's first-ever air show at Namo Ghat, with some serious aerial action as aircraft take over the skies.
CM Adityanath, Rajnath Singh arriving Thursday
Adityanath and Rajnath Singh are arriving on Thursday afternoon: Adityanath to check out the venue, and Singh to visit local temples before joining the event.
BJP leaders say party workers are planning a grand welcome for the PM, CM, and defense minister.
With top leaders attending, Varanasi is set for quite a spectacle this weekend.