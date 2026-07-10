Modi, Albanese announce sports roadmap and 1st-ever BBL Chennai match India Jul 10, 2026

Prime Ministers Modi and Albanese just kicked off a new India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The big news? For the first time ever, an Australian Big Bash League cricket match is coming to India this December: Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers in Chennai.

This move is all about boosting sports training, tech, business ties, and investment between the two countries.