Modi, Albanese announce sports roadmap and 1st-ever BBL Chennai match
Prime Ministers Modi and Albanese just kicked off a new India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The big news? For the first time ever, an Australian Big Bash League cricket match is coming to India this December: Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers in Chennai.
This move is all about boosting sports training, tech, business ties, and investment between the two countries.
G'Day Namaste week celebrates Australian culture
That cricket match will launch G'Day Namaste, a week-long festival in India celebrating everything Aussie: sports, music, food, and business.
Both leaders chatted with young athletes at the event (Kabbadi and Aussie football included), showing how sports can bring people together.
With big events like India's 2030 Commonwealth Games and Australia's 2032 Brisbane Olympics on the horizon, expect even more cool partnerships ahead.