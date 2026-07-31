Modi and Andy Burnham discussed India UK trade and ties
India
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the U.K.'s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham just had their first phone chat since Burnham took office.
They talked about making the India-UK partnership stronger, especially with the new trade deal that started on July 15.
Both leaders seem keen to work together for bigger economic wins.
UK drops duties on Indian exports
The new trade deal means almost all Indian exports to the UK now skip import duties, a big boost for trade.
The call also touched on global issues like the situation in West Asia and reopening key shipping routes.
On a friendlier note, they talked about teaming up in tech, clean energy, education, and celebrating cultural ties, plus a shout-out to Indian communities in the UK.