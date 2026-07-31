Modi and Burnham seek deeper India UK ties after call
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham just had a phone chat about taking India-UK relations up a notch.
Both leaders want to boost teamwork in tech, clean energy, defense, education, and make it easier for people from both countries to connect.
Operationalized India UK pact, diaspora praised
They also talked about making trade smoother with the recently operationalized India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.
Burnham gave a shout-out to the Indian community in the UK for their impact, while Modi pointed out the cool historic link between Manchester and Ahmedabad (also known as "Manchester of India").
Both seem excited about more cultural exchanges ahead.