Modi and el-Sisi discuss ties as Egypt avoids Mecca pact
India
At the latest BRICS summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi talked about deepening their partnership.
Egypt, a BRICS member since 2024, has chosen to stay out of the Mecca Pact, a move that highlights its growing closeness with India.
Egypt balances military strength with neutrality
The Mecca Pact is meant to boost security in West Asia, but it hasn't really come together like NATO.
While Turkey keeps urging Egypt to join, Cairo is sticking with a neutral approach to keep things stable in the region.
With the strongest military in the Arab world and diplomatic ties with Israel, Egypt's careful balancing act is helping it build stronger connections with India without getting caught up in regional rivalries.