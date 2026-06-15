Modi and Macron adopt Innovation Roadmap 2030 in Nice
Prime Minister Modi and President Macron met in Nice on June 14 and adopted the Innovation Roadmap 2030, aiming to boost tech collaboration between the two countries.
They set up a Joint AI Working Group, signed 19 innovation agreements, and started a new Economic Security Dialogue, all as part of Modi's visit to the Bharat Innovates conference.
India France seek to double trade
The leaders want to double India-France trade in five years, with a focus on SMEs, aviation, and rail.
They discussed making supply chains stronger for critical minerals.
Nuclear energy was also on the agenda, especially talks about the Jaitapur project.
Plus, France will now allow Indians visa-free airport transit, and Modi encouraged French universities to open campuses in India under the New Education Policy.