Modi and Takaichi met in New Delhi on security, Gaza
India's Prime Minister Modi and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in New Delhi Thursday to talk about some big world issues: think the Ukraine war, rising terrorism from Pakistan, and trouble brewing in the South China Sea.
Both leaders agreed that keeping shipping routes open (like the Strait of Hormuz) and energy supplies steady is a must.
They also voiced support for rebuilding Gaza with a two-state solution.
Modi and Takaichi name terror groups
The meeting wasn't just about talking: it was about teaming up.
Modi and Takaichi called out terror groups like al Qaeda, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad by name and pushed for stronger action against them.
They also highlighted how important the Indo-Pacific region is for both countries' futures, with plans to boost connections between India's northeast and its neighbors.
Plus, they're sticking together on regional security through partnerships like the Quad, and yes, Modi will be heading to Japan next year for their next big summit.