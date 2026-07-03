Modi and Takaichi met in New Delhi on security, Gaza

Modi and Takaichi name terror groups

The meeting wasn't just about talking: it was about teaming up.

Modi and Takaichi called out terror groups like al Qaeda, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad by name and pushed for stronger action against them.

They also highlighted how important the Indo-Pacific region is for both countries' futures, with plans to boost connections between India's northeast and its neighbors.

Plus, they're sticking together on regional security through partnerships like the Quad, and yes, Modi will be heading to Japan next year for their next big summit.