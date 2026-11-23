PM Modi also emphasized that India-Nepal relations are not just about neighborhood but are based on "close kinship and unbreakable trust."

He said both countries share joys and challenges and are partners in each other's progress.

"Friends, the relationship between India and Nepal is not merely of neighborhood but one of close kinship and unbreakable trust. Our joys are shared, and our challenges too. We are partners in each other's progress, and in difficult times, a support to each other."