Modi announces NPR 24,000 crore aid for Nepal's post-flood reconstruction
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to aid Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development. The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. "We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives....And today, to provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees," he said.
Leadership commendation
PM Modi lauds Shah's leadership, vision for Nepal
In his address, PM Modi also praised PM Shah's leadership and vision for Nepal.
He noted that Shah had recently addressed the United Nations as the world's youngest Prime Minister.
"...we saw a clear glimpse of his vision. And today, during our discussions over the past few hours, I have felt his clear vision and commitment for the future of Nepal and for India-Nepal relations," PM Modi said.
Bilateral ties
India-Nepal relations based on 'close kinship': PM Modi
PM Modi also emphasized that India-Nepal relations are not just about neighborhood but are based on "close kinship and unbreakable trust."
He said both countries share joys and challenges and are partners in each other's progress.
"Friends, the relationship between India and Nepal is not merely of neighborhood but one of close kinship and unbreakable trust. Our joys are shared, and our challenges too. We are partners in each other's progress, and in difficult times, a support to each other."
MoUs signed
India, Nepal sign 8 MoUs during PM Shah's visit
They also jointly inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for six major cross-border connectivity, energy, and infrastructure projects during Shah's state visit to New Delhi.
They virtually flagged off Saryu-Kamal Express train service, a new weekly service between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham in Nepal.
"With the Saryu-Kamal Express train service, we are giving a new dimension to our sacred relationship," PM Modi said, asserting that "Nepal ke bina hamare Ram bhi adhure hain (Lord Ram is incomplete without Nepal)."
MOU
India, Nepal sign 8 MoUs
During Shah's visit, India and Nepal also signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in various fields.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication signed an MoU on establishing a Satellite Communication Network for the South Asia Satellite.
In the field of policing and forensic sciences, two agreements were inked between India's National Forensic Sciences University Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with Crime Investigation Department of Nepal Police and Rashtriya Raksha University with National Police Academy of Nepal.
Sector agreements
Agreements in various fields inked during Shah's visit
To strengthen institutional governance, an MoU was signed between India's National Centre for Good Governance and Nepal Administrative Staff College for civil service capacity building training.
In healthcare, two pacts were signed: one on cooperation in health and medicine between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Nepal's Ministry of Health and Food Safety; another on Ayurveda cooperation.
MoUs were also signed on sustainable urban development technical cooperation as well as livestock, fisheries development.