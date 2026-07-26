Modi appoints Nandan Nilekani to head exam overhaul task force
India
After the recent NEET paper leak and protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Prime Minister Modi has announced a high-powered task force to overhaul India's exam system.
Tech veteran Nandan Nilekani will head the group, aiming to make exams more transparent and reliable with advanced technology.
NEET suspects jailed, reforms planned
Modi shared that those involved in the NEET leak are already behind bars, with fast-track courts set up to speed up justice.
The task force will recommend big changes for future exams, and new laws are on the way to crack down harder on cheating and leaks.