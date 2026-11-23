PM Modi, Balendra Shah inaugurate Ayodhya-Janakpur train service
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday inaugurated the Saryu Kamala Express. The train will connect Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The move is aimed at boosting cross-border connectivity and religious tourism between India and Nepal. The launch comes after a meeting between the two leaders during Shah's visit to India. Modi welcomed Shah, saying, "Nepal ke bina hamare Ram bhi adhure hain (Lord Ram is incomplete without Nepal)."
Strengthening ties
Train to pass through key cities in UP, Bihar
The Saryu Kamala Express will pass through key cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, including Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, and Jaynagar.
The train is expected to ease travel for passengers, especially pilgrims visiting the two religious sites linked with Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the service would revive ancient religious and cultural ties between Ayodhya and Janakpur.
Tourism boost
Service to revive cultural ties
The new train service is expected to promote religious tourism by providing better rail connectivity between Ayodhya and Janakpur.
Ayodhya is associated with Lord Ram, while Janakpur is where Goddess Janaki was born.
The improved access could also benefit family visits and other travel needs in the linked regions, potentially boosting local businesses such as hotels and shops.
Connectivity projects
India-Nepal railway connectivity projects
The Ayodhya Dham-Janakpur Dham service is part of larger efforts to improve railway connectivity between India and Nepal.
Other projects include the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar rail links. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu line is also aimed at strengthening cross-border connectivity.
These initiatives are expected to boost passenger movement and trade between the two countries.