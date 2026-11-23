The Saryu Kamala Express will pass through key cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, including Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, and Jaynagar.

The train is expected to ease travel for passengers, especially pilgrims visiting the two religious sites linked with Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the service would revive ancient religious and cultural ties between Ayodhya and Janakpur.