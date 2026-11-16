Modi, Balen Shah to inaugurate Ayodhya-Janakpur train on November 23?
What's the story
The Indian Railways earlier this week announced a weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The inaugural run is expected to begin on November 23, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah likely to launch it. This will be Shah's first official visit abroad. No official comment has been made on the joint inauguration but Nepal's Ratopati also reported that the service may be inaugurated during Shah's India visit.
Cultural connectivity
New train service to enhance religious tourism
The new train service aims to enhance religious tourism and cultural ties between India and Nepal.
The route connects two important Ramayana sites, Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, and Janakpur Dham, the birthplace of Mata Sita.
The train will cover around 604km between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham with 10 stops, including Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Jaynagar (Bihar).
Economic impact
Boost to local economy and traditional artisans
The new service is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and others.
Improved rail access is also expected to benefit local economies along the route by creating opportunities for tourism operators, hospitality establishments, local traders and traditional artisans, the Ministry of Railways said.
For communities in the border regions of Bihar and Nepal, the service will offer an additional passenger transport option and strengthen economic and social linkages.
Operational discussions
Trial run conducted earlier this month
India and Nepal had begun talks to operationalize the railway service earlier this autumn.
Customs, immigration, and security officials from both countries met in Jaynagar to discuss rail link, signalling, immigration, customs checks, passenger facilities and security.
They reached an in-principle understanding that Nepali agencies would be responsible for passenger and train security on their side, and vice versa.
A trial run was conducted by an Indian train earlier this month from Jaynagar to Kurtha.