The new train service aims to enhance religious tourism and cultural ties between India and Nepal.

The route connects two important Ramayana sites, Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, and Janakpur Dham, the birthplace of Mata Sita.

The train will cover around 604km between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham with 10 stops, including Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Jaynagar (Bihar).