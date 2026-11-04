Modi Cabinet extends Agniveers's service to 6 years under Agnipath
Big update for Agniveers: The government has just extended their service period from four to six years under the Agnipath scheme.
This move, announced by Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet, impacts about 300,000 young recruits and is meant to boost the armed forces' capabilities while responding to earlier concerns about the program.
Quarter of Agniveers gain permanency
Here's what changes: 25% of Agniveers can now land permanent roles based on merit, according to Chief of Defence Staff N S Raja Subramani.
Pay goes up in the fifth and sixth years (₹43,500 and ₹47,500), and those who are not willing to continue after the two-year engagement period will receive a ₹10.92 lakh Seva Nidhi package.
The scheme continues its focus on modern skills and inclusivity, including opportunities for women.