Modi calls Australia's under-16 social media law a global example
India
At the Australia-India Annual Leaders's Summit, PM Modi praised Australia's new rule that blocks anyone under 16 from making social media accounts, a law that came into force in December 2025.
He said the country is "learning a lot from your efforts," calling the law a global example for protecting children online.
Platforms must verify users' ages
Australia's move means platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube will have to verify users' ages before letting them sign up.
The law has sparked worldwide talks about mental health and online safety for young people.
Other countries like Canada, Brazil, and Indonesia are rolling out similar rules, and France and South Korea might join in soon.