Modi calls Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian after West Asia ceasefire
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call with Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, after a ceasefire took hold in West Asia.
They talked about what is happening in the region and agreed that keeping the peace and making sure trade routes stay open is really important right now.
India sends representatives to Khamenei funeral
Iran invited Modi to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who Iran said had recently passed away.
Since Modi cannot make it, Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the ceremony in Tehran on July 4.