Modi calls Murmu's eve address motivating and thoughtful on X
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Friday to call President Droupadi Murmu's address "motivating and thoughtful," saying it reflects India's strength and dreams.
He especially applauded her push for a renewed drive toward a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) as the country marks the eve of the 80th Independence Day.
President Murmu calls students architects
President Murmu focused on students, calling them the "architects of India's future."
She highlighted comprehensive steps to fix public exams (like stopping paper leaks and cheating) and urged everyone, from government to society, to help secure students' futures.
She even compared this shared responsibility to protecting national security.