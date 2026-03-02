Modi-Carney bilateral talks signal formal reset of India-Canada ties
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. The discussions were aimed at strengthening cooperation and partnership between India and Canada. The two leaders reviewed the progress made under the India-Canada Strategic Partnership across various sectors during their meeting.
Diplomatic efforts
Carney's visit to India reset after 3 years
PM Carney's visit is a major step toward resetting India-Canada ties, which had soured in 2023 under Justin Trudeau. The tensions arose after Canada accused India of involvement in the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. PM Carney has expressed hopes of doubling trade between the two countries and offsetting damage from strained relations with the United States.
Previous engagements
Regional and global developments to be discussed
The Canadian Prime Minister's visit to India comes after he met with PM Modi in Kananaskis, Canada, at the 51st G7 Summit, and Johannesburg, South Africa. The talks in New Delhi focused on trade, investment, energy, critical minerals, and people-to-people ties. The leaders will also discuss regional and global developments during their meeting at Hyderabad House.
Economic discussions
PMs to attend India-Canada CEOs Forum
Apart from their formal talks, PM Modi and PM Carney will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum. The forum is expected to discuss key strategic and economic issues of mutual interest between the two nations. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Canadian PM and expressed his appreciation of Carney's commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between the two countries, The Hindu Businessline reported.