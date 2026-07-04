Modi congratulates Donald Trump, Americans on US 250th Independence Day
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his wishes to US President Donald Trump and the American people as the US marks its 250th Independence Day.
He described India-US friendship as "a force for global good," highlighting their shared values and hopes for even closer teamwork in trade, tech, and security.
Modi reaffirms India US partnership
Modi called this anniversary "a testament to the resilience and strength of the American people," and reaffirmed India's commitment to growing its partnership with the US.
Both countries are focusing on mutual prosperity and tackling global challenges together, with more updates expected soon.