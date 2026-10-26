Modi congratulates Lula on winning Brazil's presidency for 4th time

Lula's victory is a major political comeback for the veteran left-wing leader, especially as many Latin American countries have shifted toward right-wing politics.

He had previously served as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2011 and returned to power in 2023 after defeating Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election.

His latest win also makes him the first candidate since Brazil's return to democracy in the 1980s to win after finishing second in an earlier round of voting.