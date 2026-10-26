Modi congratulates Lula on winning Brazil's presidency for 4th time
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his historic fourth term as President of Brazil. In a post on X, PM Modi called Lula "my dear friend" and expressed his eagerness to work closely with him. He emphasized the importance of deepening and expanding the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership during their tenure.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's congratulatory message to Brazil's Lula
Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula, on his remarkable re-election victory.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2026
I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.
Together, we will continue to strengthen our…
Election outcome
Lula wins Brazilian presidential election
Lula won the Brazilian presidential election runoff with 51.8% of the vote against Flavio Bolsonaro, who got 48.2%.
The result was a surprise as opinion polls had predicted a different outcome.
PM Modi said he and Lula would work together to strengthen cooperation across sectors and advance the shared priorities of the Global South.
Political landscape
Lula's political comeback in Brazil
Lula's victory is a major political comeback for the veteran left-wing leader, especially as many Latin American countries have shifted toward right-wing politics.
He had previously served as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2011 and returned to power in 2023 after defeating Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election.
His latest win also makes him the first candidate since Brazil's return to democracy in the 1980s to win after finishing second in an earlier round of voting.
Future prospects
Challenges ahead for Lula and India's interest in strengthening ties
Despite his electoral success, Lula faces economic and political challenges such as high-interest rates and public debt. A conservative Congress could also pose obstacles to his legislative agenda.
PM Modi's congratulatory message highlighted India's interest in building on its relationship with Brazil across trade, investment, energy, defense, agriculture, and technology sectors.
The two countries also cooperate on issues affecting developing nations and support a greater role for the Global South in international decision-making.