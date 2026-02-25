Modi departs for Israel, to address Knesset later today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for Israel for a two-day state visit. This is his second visit to the country. In his departure statement, he said he was visiting the country at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with....Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains," he said.
Twitter Post
Eagerly look forward to interacting with Indian diaspora: Modi
Diplomatic meetings
MEA on PM's visit
During his visit, PM Modi will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. The leaders are expected to review the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and discuss further cooperation in areas like science and technology, innovation, defense and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, among others. They will also exchange views on regional global issues of mutual interest.
Official schedule
Schedule of PM's visit
On the first day of his visit, PM Modi will arrive at Ben Gurion International Airport and meet PM Netanyahu. He will address the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) and attend an exhibition of technologies and innovations in Israel. A private dinner hosted by PM Netanyahu will conclude his day. The second day includes a visit to Yad Vashem (Holocaust memorial), bilateral engagements with President Herzog, delegation-level talks with PM Netanyahu, and the exchange of MoUs and press statements.
Strategic discussions
Defence cooperation a key pillar of India-Israel partnership
Defense cooperation is a key pillar of the India-Israel partnership. Reports suggest important understandings are being established in air defense systems, including India's integration into Israel's laser-based air defense system (Or Eitan). Both countries are expected to sign several MoUs focusing on disruptive technologies such as AI, quantum computing and cybersecurity during this visit.