This is Modi's second visit to Israel

Modi departs for Israel, to address Knesset later today

By Chanshimla Varah 09:49 am Feb 25, 202609:49 am

What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for Israel for a two-day state visit. This is his second visit to the country. In his departure statement, he said he was visiting the country at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with....Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains," he said.