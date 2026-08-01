Modi expected in Brussels to advance India EU trade deal
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Brussels for the EU summit on December 17-18, which could provide an opportunity to advance the India-EU free trade agreement.
If it goes through, this deal would connect markets of nearly two billion people and cover over one-fifth of the world's economy, a pretty big move for both sides.
India EU trade deal needs backing
Although negotiations wrapped up earlier this year (and there's already a security partnership in place), the trade deal still needs EU member states' backing.
Modi showing up could help seal the deal, but it really depends on everyone agreeing.
If signed, this pact could open markets covering around 2 billion people and economies accounting for more than a fifth of global GDP.