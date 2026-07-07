Modi expected to end Indonesia visit with Sabang port plan
Prime Minister Modi is expected to wrap up a trip to Indonesia, where both sides are expected to team up on big projects.
The main highlight? India and Indonesia are expected to jointly develop Sabang port, right by the super-busy Strait of Malacca.
This move should give India a stronger presence in the Indo-Pacific and help both countries manage trade and security better.
India to invest, Indonesia seeks missiles
Indonesia is looking to boost its defenses with more Indian-made BrahMos missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles for its fighter jets, showing growing trust in Indian technology.
On top of that, India is planning investments in Indonesian facilities for steel, nickel, and rare earth magnets to power clean energy and electric vehicles.
And here's something cool: India will also help Indonesia build custom electronic voting machines, sharing some technology know-how while strengthening ties beyond just defense.