Modi expected to end Indonesia visit with Sabang port plan

India to invest, Indonesia seeks missiles

Indonesia is looking to boost its defenses with more Indian-made BrahMos missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles for its fighter jets, showing growing trust in Indian technology.

On top of that, India is planning investments in Indonesian facilities for steel, nickel, and rare earth magnets to power clean energy and electric vehicles.

And here's something cool: India will also help Indonesia build custom electronic voting machines, sharing some technology know-how while strengthening ties beyond just defense.