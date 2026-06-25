'India...ready to extend all possible assistance': Modi after Venezuela quakes
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the people of Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes rocked the country's capital, Caracas. The first earthquake, measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale, struck near San Felipe at 22:04 GMT on Wednesday. This was followed by a second quake of magnitude 7.5 near Yumare shortly after. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has warned that "high casualties and extensive damage are probable."
Assistance offered
Stand in solidarity with all affected: PM Modi
In light of the tragedy, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his sorrow and offer help. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela." He said, "We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance."
Emergency declared
State of emergency declared in Venezuela
Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency in the wake of these earthquakes. She said at least 32 people have died while over 700 have suffered injuries. Casualties are expected to rise. She said airport, rail and transport services have been paused. Classes would also be suspended for the rest of the week. Rescue operations are currently underway across affected areas as emergency response teams search for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.