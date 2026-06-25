'India...ready to extend all possible assistance': Modi after Venezuela quakes

Emergency declared

State of emergency declared in Venezuela

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency in the wake of these earthquakes. She said at least 32 people have died while over 700 have suffered injuries. Casualties are expected to rise. She said airport, rail and transport services have been paused. Classes would also be suspended for the rest of the week. Rescue operations are currently underway across affected areas as emergency response teams search for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.