Modi, German Chancellor Merz set for big talks in Ahmedabad

Why should you care?

India and Germany already have strong economic ties—Germany is India's top trading partner in the EU and has invested over $15 billion here since 2000.

Now, they're looking at even deeper collaboration: think new submarine deals under "Make in India," more jobs from skill development events, and joint projects on green hydrogen.

With Europe becoming a bigger focus after new US tariffs on Indian goods, this visit could have implications for future opportunities for young Indians to work, study, or do business with Germany.