Modi, German Chancellor Merz set for big talks in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Modi is hosting Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12-13, marking Merz's first-ever trip to Asia as chancellor.
The two leaders will dive into talks about boosting trade, investing in tech and defense, and teaming up on green energy.
This visit comes at a time when global politics are tense, with the US active in Venezuela and the Ukraine conflict still ongoing.
Why should you care?
India and Germany already have strong economic ties—Germany is India's top trading partner in the EU and has invested over $15 billion here since 2000.
Now, they're looking at even deeper collaboration: think new submarine deals under "Make in India," more jobs from skill development events, and joint projects on green hydrogen.
With Europe becoming a bigger focus after new US tariffs on Indian goods, this visit could have implications for future opportunities for young Indians to work, study, or do business with Germany.