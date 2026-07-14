Modi gifts thekua to Slovak National Council chairman Richard Rai
India
On his June 2026 trip to Slovakia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a box of Thekua, a classic Bihari sweet, to Slovak National Council Chairman Richard Rai.
Rai posted a video on X, calling the gift unusual and personal, and noted how it reminded him of Slovak treats. He described Thekua as something that represented a memory of India.
To keep the exchange going, Rai gave Modi spa wafers with Hindi writing.
Thekua is Bihar's Chhath Puja sweet
Thekua is a festive snack from Bihar, especially popular during Chhath Puja.
It's made by mixing wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, and ghee into dough, shaping it decoratively, then deep-frying it.