Modi gives Albanese coffee and Colonial Cousins vinyl in Australia
India
On his trip to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over two thoughtful gifts to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: a box of premium Indian coffee and a vinyl record of the Colonial Cousins album.
Both were picked to highlight India's rich culture: one through flavor, the other through music.
Handpicked Indian beans and 1990s vinyl
The coffee box featured handpicked beans from India's top regions, each with its own unique taste thanks to different growing styles and locations.
The Colonial Cousins album is a collector's vinyl from the 1990s, blending Indian classical sounds with Western pop, showing off India's musical roots in a fresh way.