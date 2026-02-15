Modi government's ₹3,175cr highway upgrade to boost travel
Big news for anyone traveling between Hyderabad and Panaji—PM Modi's team just greenlit a major upgrade for National Highway-167.
With ₹3,175 crore going into this project, travel time on this busy route is expected to be reduced.
What will the upgrade do?
The highway will soon have four lanes and better access control, improving traffic flow and safety.
Travel times on the stretch from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar are expected to be reduced, saving you serious time whether you're heading home or off on a road trip.
The project will also create jobs
Besides faster commutes, the project is expected to boost local economies in Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar and generate about 14.4 lakh person-days of direct employment and 17.9 lakh person-days of indirect employment.
So it's not just about getting there quicker; it's about helping people find work too.