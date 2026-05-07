'Remain committed to defeating terrorism': Modi on Operation Sindoor anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. On social media platform X, PM Modi wrote that "our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during #OperationSindoor." He added that the operation was a "fitting response" to those who attacked innocent Indians, adding India remains "as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem."

National tribute Operation Sindoor a testament to India's resolve against terrorism:PM PM Modi emphasized that Operation Sindoor was a testament to India's resolve against terrorism and its commitment to national security. "Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India's quest for self-reliance in the defense sector has brought to our national security."

Shah Amit Shah also lauded the mission Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the mission, calling it an "epochal mission of India." He said it would always remind our enemies of the "infallible striking power of our armed forces" and saluted the unparalleled valor of Indian forces. Modi, Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, foreign secretary Vikram Misri and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also updated their profile pictures on X, displaying "Operation Sindoor" along with the Indian flag.

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Military action More about Operation Sindoor The operation was launched in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 people. The Indian armed forces launched strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen during the operation. Over 100 terrorists were killed. The Indian Armed Forces used BrahMos cruise missiles and SCALP air-launched cruise missiles for precision strikes deep inside enemy territory without crossing into their airspace.

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