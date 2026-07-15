Modi helped stop Putin from using nukes, claims Polish minister
What's the story
Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a crucial role in stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons during the Ukraine war in late 2022. Speaking at a press conference after the India-Poland Joint Economic Commission meeting in New Delhi, Bartoszewski said Modi is one of the few world leaders whose advice Putin takes seriously due to India's long-standing strategic relationship with Moscow.
Diplomatic impact
Bartoszewski emphasizes PM Modi's influence on global stage
Bartoszewski said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman, who is very respected."
"India has a long-standing relationship with the Russian Federation and, before that, with the Soviet Union. President Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him," Bartoszewski said
He emphasized that PM Modi has already demonstrated his influence on Putin at a crucial moment in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Minister
'Modi one of few people who can pressure Putin'
The Polish minister said, "I mentioned the role Prime Minister Modi played in stopping Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022."
"Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who can actually exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to help stop this conflict."
Diplomatic position
India has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy
India has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy in the Ukraine conflict, notably refusing to join Western sanctions against Russia.
After the war started, Modi urged Putin to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, saying "today's era is not of war" during a meeting on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan.
Despite pressure from the US and European allies, India also continues to purchase discounted Russian crude oil, citing energy security and national interest as reasons.
UNSC support
Putin praised India as 'great power'
Recently, Putin praised India as a "great power" and a "natural ally," reaffirming the strength of India-Russia relations.
He also pointed to India and Russia's collaboration in the defense sector, acknowledging the variety of Russian military equipment used by New Delhi's armed forces.
"We don't just sell our weapons to India; we engage in joint research and design them together," he said.