Modi highlights Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan on Mann Ki Baat
On Sunday's Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out drug addiction as a big challenge for young people and applauded those who have managed to break free through determination and willpower.
He highlighted the ongoing Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan (Drug-Free Youth Campaign) and shared an inspiring chat with a young man who had overcome drug addiction and shared his journey and struggles.
Modi spotlights Sanchar Saathi, iGOT Karmayogi
Modi also spoke about the Sanchar Saathi app, making it easier to recover lost phones and avoid digital scams, a handy move for anyone glued to their device.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which offers more than 7,000 courses in 17 Indian languages for government employees.
He also highlighted the Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum in Gujarat's Vadnagar, showing some pride in India's heritage alongside all the tech talk.