Kristrun Frostadottir calls 'samband' Icelandic

Modi said it's "This is not just a similarity of words; it reflects the closeness of our thoughts."

Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir called samband a truly Icelandic word and added that people "People will be very devoted to this language, Prime Minister Modi, because this is what people need. They need more 'sambandh' today."

The word traces back to ancient Proto-Indo-European origins, showing how cultures are connected.

Modi used this moment to encourage stronger cooperation between India and Nordic countries.