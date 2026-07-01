Modi holds 3 hour meeting on Chinese imports and cybersecurity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent more than three hours on Tuesday in a deep-dive meeting with key secretaries, tackling big topics like the surge in Chinese imports, India's cybersecurity gaps, and the push for economic reforms.
The conversation zoomed in on how India's steel use is rising even as global demand dips, and how the country still depends on imported solar cells despite making enough solar panels at home.
Secretaries urge domestic manufacturing and security
Steel Secretary Sandeep Paundrik flagged worries about cheap, subsidized steel from China sneaking in through ASEAN countries, raising questions about protecting Indian producers.
Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi pointed out that India needs to ramp up making its own solar cells to avoid relying on imports.
There was also a strong call from home and defense secretaries to build homegrown cybersecurity systems and arms tech.
Modi wrapped up by urging officials to break silos and focus on reforms that actually make life better for people.