Modi holds 3 hour meeting on Chinese imports and cybersecurity

Secretaries urge domestic manufacturing and security

Steel Secretary Sandeep Paundrik flagged worries about cheap, subsidized steel from China sneaking in through ASEAN countries, raising questions about protecting Indian producers.

Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi pointed out that India needs to ramp up making its own solar cells to avoid relying on imports.

There was also a strong call from home and defense secretaries to build homegrown cybersecurity systems and arms tech.

Modi wrapped up by urging officials to break silos and focus on reforms that actually make life better for people.