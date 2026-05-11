Modi hosting Iran and BRICS diplomats in Delhi before UAE
Before heading to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a big meeting in Delhi on May 14 with Iran's foreign minister and top diplomats from BRICS countries like Brazil, Russia, and South Africa, plus Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.
The timing matters: tensions in the Middle East are high after Iran's missile strike on a United Arab Emirates oil facility (which followed US action against Iranian boats), and India has condemned the strikes and is stepping up outreach.
Strait of Hormuz delays Indian ships
India is dealing with shipment delays because the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, leaving 13 Indian ships and 340 seafarers stuck.
These issues will likely be front and center during talks.
Modi's United Arab Emirates stop is just one part of his five-nation tour (including Norway for the Nordic-India Summit), all while Wang Yi is likely to be in Beijing for US President Donald Trump's visit on the same dates.