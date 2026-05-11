Modi hosting Iran and BRICS diplomats in Delhi before UAE

Strait of Hormuz delays Indian ships

India is dealing with shipment delays because the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, leaving 13 Indian ships and 340 seafarers stuck.

These issues will likely be front and center during talks.

Modi's United Arab Emirates stop is just one part of his five-nation tour (including Norway for the Nordic-India Summit), all while Wang Yi is likely to be in Beijing for US President Donald Trump's visit on the same dates.